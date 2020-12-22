https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lara-trump-censorship-hunter-biden-journalism/2020/12/22/id/1002714

Americans are demanding to know the truth and for the mainstream media to quit censoring information, such as has been done with the news concerning Hunter Biden and his connections in China, President Donald Trump’s senior campaign adviser and daughter-in-law Lara Trump told Newsmax TV Tuesday.

She also praised the network during her appearance on “Wake Up America” for being a place where people “know they can get the news [and] they don’t get the biased opinion of so many people who call themselves journalists.”

“We are a free country,” Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric, commented. “We want to hear the truth. We want to hear the facts and we deserve that.”

Trump commented that the mainstream media is “very hostile” to the president but “they treat Joe Biden with kid gloves.”

“I think you see things like the New York Post story about Hunter Biden and the fact that social media outlets blocked that story, that so many mainstream outlets would not report on it,” said Trump. “People refused to even address it with Joe Biden before the election. Now we see all of this information coming out and I think it makes people really skeptical of what they are receiving out there … I think that is exactly why people are tuning in to Newsmax.”

She added that it’s “very hard to find the truth out there,” and that’s why the campaign started “putting out the information ourselves.”

Trump continued that she thinks history will reflect her father-in-law as “the greatest president in our lifetime” and that he’ll remain in office for a full eight years.

Meanwhile, people remain skeptical of the election and don’t believe that Biden, “who could barely scrape together a dozen people in his little circles out there on the campaign trail,” could get 81 million votes at a time when the president brought in “11 million more votes in 2020,” said Trump.

“I think that this Hunter Biden story situation is really a stain in our country’s history,” Trump said. “I think it is absolutely ridiculous that it was not allowed to be covered and it was not allowed to be even disseminated.”

Trump also said she’s still looking at a bid to represent her home state of North Carolina in the Senate, but hasn’t made a decision.

