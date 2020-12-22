https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/22/let-them-fight-ilhan-omar-torches-young-healthy-reps-like-aoc-for-getting-covid-vaccination-and-were-here-for-it/

Trouble in Squad-ville? Say it ain’t so!

Seems Ilhan Omar is none too happy with AOC for getting the COVID vaccine.

Let.

Them.

Fight.

And then when they’re done fighting, let them start fighting again. We’ve got enough popcorn to last for at LEAST a couple of Marxist catfights.

Ilhan Omar slams lawmakers like AOC for ‘shameful’ COVID vaccination https://t.co/GZKQPnvdYN pic.twitter.com/AULAHU2oPL — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2020

From The New York Post:

Progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday called it “shameful” that young, healthy lawmakers — such as fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — are receiving the coronavirus vaccine before American seniors and front-line workers. The Minnesota congresswoman has joined a growing number of lawmakers who have vowed not to take the Pfizer miracle drug out of concerns they are jumping the line. “It’s now clear that we don’t have enough vaccines for everyone and there is shortage of supply, we have to prioritize those who need it most,” Omar wrote on Sunday. “That’s why it’s disturbing to see members be 1st to get vaccine while most frontline workers, elderly and infirm in our districts, wait.”

Omar’s father passed from COVID complications earlier in the year so in a way she almost makes sense here. First AOC makes sense about not passing a 5500 page bill Congress hasn’t read and now Omar makes sense when it comes to politicians getting the vaccine.

The apocalypse is coming.

Don’t you people know that @AOC @RepAOC is more important that you… the little people… the ignorant masses that don’t know what’s best for them#LetThemEatCake — DR! Millennial_Conservative™ (@Millennial_c0n) December 22, 2020

Oh NO!!! Marxist CATFIGHT in bound 😂 Had someone showed @catturd2? — Trent Tracker (@Trent_Tracker) December 21, 2020

Gotta love it when the squad turns on themselves. We knew it was only a matter of time. — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) December 22, 2020

Our leaders need the vaccination ASAP in order to help all of us. — Jane Jones (@JaneJon54227850) December 22, 2020

I think this is the very first time that ilhan Omar and I agree. — Dr. President-Elect Heckler (@ohheckorama) December 22, 2020

For once I agree with her. — Tall H2o (@OkioBDesigns) December 22, 2020

Crazy.

We’re right there with you.

Ok, maybe there’s NOT enough popcorn for all of this ‘winning’.

Don’t mind us … heh. Just here for the show.

***

Related:

‘Don’t let them BUY you off!’ Carol Roth rails against ‘lazy a-holes’ in Congress and their dumb-a*s stimulus bill in EPIC thread

Timing! Richard Grenell shares ‘concerns’ from two anonymous Politico reporters after Sam Stein says he’s joining the outlet

‘Congress is BROKEN.’ AOC says she will ‘get in trouble’ but SLAMS Congress for rushing vote on $2.5 TRILLION spending bill (Ted Cruz assist!)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

