Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., this week called for a special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, while also dismissing the “clueless” Democrat’s recent remarks about him.

“We’re not going to live in a country where the Trumps get looked at, you know, from the time they get up ’til the time they go to bed,” Graham said on “Fox & Friends,” adding, “I like Joe Biden, I like Jill. This is not easy. Hunter Biden’s had all kinds of problems, but I can promise you that what I’m asking for needs to be done. We’re not going to give the Democrats a pass.”

He went on to claim: “What happened here is that Hunter Biden took advantage of his position of being the vice president’s son. I’m disappointed that Joe Biden let this happen. He obviously is pretty much clueless. He says he didn’t know that Hunter Biden was on Burisma’s board, the most corrupt gas company in the Ukraine, when Joe Biden was in charge of dealing with corruption.”

Hunter Biden “has a lot to answer for,” Graham said. “It’s not personal. It breaks my heart that this happened.”

Biden said last week that Graham’s refusal to acknowledge his victory in the 2020 presidential election has “been a personal disappointment because I was a personal friend of his.”

