By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

Incoming Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn said at a Turning Point USA conference Monday that he will contest the election and fund primary opponents against GOP members not publicly urging “for fair, free and just elections.”

Cawthorn said the Constitution says “that state legislators are the only body that can change election law within their own states,” video of the conference shows. He said numerous governors and state secretaries in swing states have violated the law.

“And so because of that on Jan 6 as the people of Western North Carolina sent me to Washington to do a job, I will be contesting the election,” Cawthorn said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell advised GOP senators not to contest the outcomes of the election on Jan. 6 in a private phone call with the caucus, two sources familiar with the matter said, according to Politico. Senate Majority Whip John Thune and Republican Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt reiterated McConnell’s thoughts.

Madison joined the audience in yelling USA once and said he has “a message for all of the Republicans across the country” during the video.

“If you are not on the record calling for fair, free and just elections now and in the future, I will come to your district and I will fund a primary opponent against you,” Cawthorn said in the video.

Not doing this to help my career in Washington, in fact this will most likely harm it. But no one should go to Washington as a career. Go there to serve the people. And on behalf of the people I am contesting this election based on constitutional violations by key states. pic.twitter.com/puDmUZAbaw — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) December 22, 2020

Cawthorn called serving in D.C. a mission rather than a career and gave a shout out to audience members from North Carolina during the video.

“For too long, for way too long the Republican party has just been the party of no that has always conceded things. They have let God out of our schools, they have let socialism creep into our country. I’m telling you when I look out into this crowd, I see the new Republican Party,” Cawthorn said during the video.

Representatives for Cawthorn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

