The left has insisted that voter fraud is just fiction, but one man’s actions in Pennsylvania illustrates just how problematic and widespread mail-in balloting could be.

Marple Township resident Bruce Bartman, 70, was caught trying to illegally vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election using the identities of his two dead relatives, WPVI-TV reported.

Bartman was charged with unlawful voting and perjury after casting a mail-in ballot using his dead mother Elizabeth Bartman’s name.

He also tried to obtain a second ballot using his mother-in-law Elizabeth Weihman’s identity and social security number, but the state sent back a letter for confirmation after uncovering she’d died 2019, according to WCAU-TV.

Bartman forged that confirmation letter but was still denied a ballot for her.

Elizabeth Bartman’s ballot was accepted and counted in the state’s tally, however.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said it was “the only known case of a ‘dead person’ voting in our county, conspiracy theories notwithstanding.”

“Further,” Stollsteimer continued, “the prompt prosecution of this case shows that law enforcement will continue to uphold our election laws whenever presented with actual evidence of fraud and that we will continue to investigate every allegation that comes our way.”

“Second, even though this was the most secure election in our lifetimes,” he parroted the Democratic talking point, “human history shows that there are always some who will try and criminally cheat any system.”

Stollsteimer claimed that he only shared Bartman’s Republican party affiliation to dispute the myriad charges of voter fraud advanced by Trump and his allies.

Despite numerous claims of voting irregularities, including affidavits alleging fraud sworn to by reported eyewitnesses, no court has yet ruled that widespread fraud materially affected the results of the presidential election.

Still, it’s hard to believe Department of Homeland Security official Christopher Krebs’ claim of this election being “the most secure in American history” — which Stollsteimer notably echoed — when it’s clear that fraud was so easily accomplished for Bartman.

The left has predictably pounced on the fact that Bartman wanted to cast additional votes for Trump, as if this one instance publicized by a Democratic district attorney is proof that fraud never happened before or since on the left.

It is naive to think that either party is free from fraudulent voting, but the left’s insistence that it simply couldn’t happen seems like overkill — especially considering that they accused Trump of winning in 2016 only because of Russia collusion.

Bartman committed voter fraud and will be prosecuted for it in accordance with the law. That’s good news, and the system worked as it should have.

However, it doesn’t demonstrate how well the system catches fraud since, after all, he did successfully vote on behalf of his dead mother using the difficult to verify vote-by-mail process (could it be that his second forgery with his mother-in-law’s identity is what did him in?).

Nothing would be better or more encouraging than to know for sure that voter fraud is rare and prosecuted when it does occur, but it’s hard to believe it when the left seems so insistent that it isn’t even possible in the first place.

Democrats spent four years insisting Trump was the beneficiary of Russian election interference and an illegitimate president, yet they now believe voter fraud is nearly impossible since it was their guy that got in — and that just doesn’t jibe.

When it comes to fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the only certainty is that the left’s repeated insistence there was none is reason enough to be skeptical, especially given their track record all along.

