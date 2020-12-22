https://nypost.com/2020/12/22/mcconnell-schumer-reach-deal-to-block-trump-defense-bill-veto/

Senate leadership hammered out a bipartisan deal to block President Trump from possibly vetoing the defense authorization bill, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced early Tuesday.

“The Democrat leader and I have agreed to unanimous request as follows: the Senate will meet for pro forma sessions only until Dec. 29 when we will return to session,” the top GOPer said from the Senate floor.

In the proposed, post-Christmas gathering, lawmakers will “process” a veto override, McConnell (R-Ky.) said.

“In the event that President Trump does elect to veto this bipartisan bill, it appears the House may choose to return after the holidays to set up a vote to consider the veto…In the event that the president has vetoed the bill, and the House has voted to override the veto, the Senate would have the opportunity to process a veto override at that time.”

The National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House 335-78 and the Senate by 84-13, “equips our military with the tools and resources they need to compete with our great power adversaries,” he continued.

Trump has been urging allies in both houses of Congress to vote against the measure unless it included language repealing Section 230, which provides a legal shield to tech companies for content on their websites.

Social media giants such as Twitter and Facebook should lose protection because they are not politically neutral forums, Trump has said.

McConnell urged the commander-in-chief against voting against the measure.

“My intention was and is to ensure the Senate continues fulfilling our obligation to the men and women of our Armed Forces. I hope the president will not veto this bill,” he said.,

