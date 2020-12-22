https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mcconnell-joins-schumer-block-potential-trump-veto-defense-bill-keep-big-tech-protection/

December 2nd:

Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to “Big Tech” (the only companies in America that have it – corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand…..

…..Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!

December 3rd:

Very sadly for our Nation, it looks like Senator @JimInhofe will not be putting the Section 230 termination clause into the Defense Bill. So bad for our National Security and Election Integrity. Last chance to ever get it done. I will VETO!

December 17th:

I will Veto the Defense Bill, which will make China very unhappy. They love it. Must have Section 230 termination, protect our National Monuments and allow for removal of military from far away, and very unappreciative, lands. Thank you! https://t.co/9rI08S5ofO

The New York Post reported:

Senate leadership hammered out a bipartisan deal to block President Trump from possibly vetoing the defense authorization bill, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced early Tuesday.

“The Democrat leader and I have agreed to unanimous request as follows: The Senate will meet for pro forma sessions only until Dec. 29 when we will return to session,” the top Republican said from the Senate floor.

In the proposed post-Christmas gathering, lawmakers will “process” a veto override, according to McConnell (R-Ky.).

“In the event that President Trump does elect to veto this bipartisan bill, it appears the House may choose to return after the holidays to set up a vote to consider the veto … In the event that the president has vetoed the bill, and the House has voted to override the veto, the Senate would have the opportunity to process a veto override at that time.”