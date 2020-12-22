https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mcconnell-joins-schumer-block-potential-trump-veto-defense-bill-keep-big-tech-protection/

Mitch McConnell has made a deal with Chuck Schumer to block a potential Trump veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

President Trump has threatened to veto the bill because it allows Big Tech to censor conservatives.

December 2nd:

December 3rd:

December 17th:

Mitch McConnell doesn’t care.

He’d rather join with Chuck Schumer and Democrats to protect Big Tech.

The New York Post reported:

Senate leadership hammered out a bipartisan deal to block President Trump from possibly vetoing the defense authorization bill, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced early Tuesday.

“The Democrat leader and I have agreed to unanimous request as follows: The Senate will meet for pro forma sessions only until Dec. 29 when we will return to session,” the top Republican said from the Senate floor.

In the proposed post-Christmas gathering, lawmakers will “process” a veto override, according to McConnell (R-Ky.).

“In the event that President Trump does elect to veto this bipartisan bill, it appears the House may choose to return after the holidays to set up a vote to consider the veto … In the event that the president has vetoed the bill, and the House has voted to override the veto, the Senate would have the opportunity to process a veto override at that time.”

Why is McConnell siding with Schumer over President Trump?

