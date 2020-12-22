.@realdonaldtrump deserves his day in court, AND we are definitely going to give him his day in Congress.

We have a rapidly growing group of House Members and Senators.

Jan 6 challenge is on. 🇺🇸

Call your Rep: 202-225-3121

Call your Senators: 202-224-3121#FightForTrump! pic.twitter.com/O9YvytKlrS

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 21, 2020