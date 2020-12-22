https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/message-from-marjorie-taylor-greene/
.@realdonaldtrump deserves his day in court, AND we are definitely going to give him his day in Congress.
We have a rapidly growing group of House Members and Senators.
Jan 6 challenge is on. 🇺🇸
Call your Rep: 202-225-3121
Call your Senators: 202-224-3121#FightForTrump! pic.twitter.com/O9YvytKlrS
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 21, 2020
MTG message from outside the White House…
Trump meets with Mo Brooks, MTG, and Jim Jordan…
Trump huddles with House members @mtgreenee @Jim_Jordan @RepAndyBiggsAZ @RepMoBrooks & others ready to reject Electoral College votes.
They are laying out their evidence of voter fraud.
https://t.co/LRLRaaIRfc
— Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) December 21, 2020