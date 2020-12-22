https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe35b70fcf548787c03ff2a
After an appeal, 18-year-old Skylar Mack received reduced jail time from four to two months for violating quarantine protocols in the Cayman Islands….
The Georgia House Of Representatives is holding a hearing on election fraud in the 2020 election. The committee likely is going to consider whether or not Georgia’s presidential election results shoul…
The 2021 omnibus bill sends coronavirus aid checks to “mixed-status” families that include illegal migrants and Americans….
Switzerland kicked off its vaccination program against the coronavirus on Wednesday, with a 90-year-old woman becoming the first to get the shot ahead of large-scale rollout across the Alpine state….
Apparently, if your names are Van Morrison and Eric Clapton. Their anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver” — which Morrison wrote and Clapton performs — has attracted so much bile and outrage from th…