https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/details-georgia-reported-different-numbers-absentee-ballots-days-election-ultimately-adding-thousands-ballots-ensure-biden-steal/

(Guest post by Suzanne Pham)

Nothing makes sense about the 2020 election in Georgia.

The state reported different numbers of absentee ballots for days after the election and ultimately added thousands of ballots to ensure the Biden win.

A review of Georgia results from the 2020 election indicates more corruption than reported to date in the the Peach State.

Nothing in Georgia’s election makes any sense.

Ballots were pulled from under the tables late at night. President Trump’s 100,000 vote lead was stolen over the next few days. A water main break was claimed that never happened. Absentee ballots were added after election day. Absentee ballots were not compared to signatures indicating tens of thousands of ballots were fraudulent.

The entire election should be redone in Georgia.

(Hat tip Suzanne)

