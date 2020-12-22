https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/details-georgia-reported-different-numbers-absentee-ballots-days-election-ultimately-adding-thousands-ballots-ensure-biden-steal/
(Guest post by Suzanne Pham)
Nothing makes sense about the 2020 election in Georgia.
The state reported different numbers of absentee ballots for days after the election and ultimately added thousands of ballots to ensure the Biden win.
A review of Georgia results from the 2020 election indicates more corruption than reported to date in the the Peach State.
- On election night at 7:20 pm, Ralph Jones (of pull the Biden ballots out from under the table fame) reports a total of 130,517 absentee ballots received with 86,191 counted. That would leave 44,326 absentee ballots remaining to count plus any other ballots received on 11/3. Although, note that when Jones reports his totals it is past the cut-off time to legally accept any new absentee ballots and one would assume they had been collecting ballots from drop off boxes and the mail room throughout the day.
- The Secretary of State’s website reported 146,994 total absentee ballots received. That equals 16,477 additional ballots were received sometime late on election day and should never have been counted.
- At a rate of 3,000 ballots processed per hour times five machines at the State Farm Center, 15,000 ballots could have been processed per hour. Ralph Jones said there were only 44,326 ballots remaining to count on election night. At a rate of 15,000 per hour, that should have taken three hours to complete. But instead this went on for days!
- On the next day at 1:25 pm, Jessica Corbitt, the Public Information Officer for Fulton County, reported that Fulton had counted 74,000 absentee ballots which is 12,191 less ballots than Jones had reported the previous evening?
- Corbitt also reported that 67,000 ballots were remaining to be counted. This is 22,674 more ballots left to count than was reported by Jones the night before. The ballots all should have been counted by this time if workers were counting ballots from the night before. They only needed an estimated three hours after Ralph Jones reported ballots left but they were still counting mid-day on November 4th.
- Assuming Corbitt’s 74,000 number of absentee ballots counted is accurate, 74,000 + 67,000 ballots remaining to be counted equals 141,000 absentee ballots which of course doesn’t match either Jones’s totals of 130,517 or the Secretary of State’s number reported of 146,994.
- Sometime shortly after midnight on November 5th, hours later, the AJC reports Barron as saying there were 128,000 total absentee ballots and that 96% had been adjudicated (122,880) . This of course doesn’t make sense because Jones had reported 130,517 on 11/3 at 7:20 pm and Corbitt had reported 141,000 at 1:25 pm on 11/4. The SOS final reported 146,994. There were four different amounts of total absentee ballots reported in two days, 128,000, 130,517, 141,000 and 146,994!
- At 4:30 am on 11/5, Barron stated there are 10,000 absentee ballots remaining to be counted.
- At 7:27 am on 11/5, Barron stated there are approximately 140,000 total absentee ballots. Seven hours earlier, he had said there were 128,000.
Nothing in Georgia’s election makes any sense.
Ballots were pulled from under the tables late at night. President Trump’s 100,000 vote lead was stolen over the next few days. A water main break was claimed that never happened. Absentee ballots were added after election day. Absentee ballots were not compared to signatures indicating tens of thousands of ballots were fraudulent.
The entire election should be redone in Georgia.
