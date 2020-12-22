https://www.theepochtimes.com/more-gop-lawmakers-backing-electoral-college-challenge_3629226.html

Another member of Congress has pledged to challenge the Electoral College vote submissions when the Joint Session of Congress meets Jan. 6, joining several others who said they will do so.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) wrote in a letter to Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) that “I intend to object to the certification of the Electoral College vote submissions on January 6th, and I respectfully ask you to stand with me.”

Neither Cornyn nor Cruz have publicly said whether they would challenge the votes. The process requires at least one House representative and one senator.

“We must stand up for the tens of millions of Americans who want answers to the irregularities surrounding this election,” Gooden said in his letter. “It is our duty to ensure the integrity of our election is unwavering, and the American people deserve to feel confident their vote matters.”

Gooden furthermore noted that allegations and reports of voter fraud are looming over the validity of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Foreign countries, Big tech, fake news & the Dems worked together to RIG this election against @realDonaldTrump & the American people Americans must have FAITH in the process. Today they don't I'm calling on every TX House member, @tedcruz & @JohnCornyn to join me in OBJECTING!

“There needs to be a full audit of every ballot in states like Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania,” he said, adding in those states, “widespread reports” of fraud and irregularities have been reported. If the audit isn’t completed, Gooden argued that Congress would be doing the country a disservice by certifying the Electoral College results.

So far, there have been no senators who have publicly committed to challenging a state’s results. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested he might do it, while Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has said the same.

Paul, during a Senate Homeland Security hearing last week, said he believed “voter fraud” marred the Nov. 3 election.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) is the House member who is leading the effort to challenge the Electoral College votes, having gone on the record several times in pledging to do so. Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) joined the list of representatives, calling on other GOP members of Congress to do the same.

“Not doing this to help my career in Washington, in fact this will most likely harm it. But no one should go to Washington as a career. Go there to serve the people. And on behalf of the people I am contesting this election based on constitutional violations by key states,” Cawthorn wrote.

Reports have said that more than a dozen lawmakers met with President Donald Trump to discuss objecting to the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) said on Monday he would object to the results if Congress doesn’t investigate allegations of fraud, demanding action from leaders in the House and Senate. About 20 other Republicans signed his letter.

Reps. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and others have also told news outlets they would object.

Other than the fraud allegations and irregularities, Gooden wrote on Twitter that foreign countries, tech companies, and Democrats “worked together” against Trump and his supporters.

