During the course of patting herself and her Democratic colleagues on the back for being shamed into passing a coronavirus relief bill before the end of the year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made an interesting claim about the widely derided $600 stimulus check that some American families will receive as part of the bill.

“We also have in the legislation direct payments, which were not in the Republican bill, to America’s working families. I would like for them to have been bigger, but they are, uh, significant, and they will be going out soon,” Pelosi said.

Six hundred dollars is a “significant” amount for working families?

At least one Twitter user noted that Pelosi had a different opinion of what the even larger tax cut in 2018 provided for working families:

That’s right: After Republicans passed a tax relief package in 2017 that not only provided working families with an average of $1,600 in tax breaks, but also saw a large number of employers give their employees raises and bonuses, Pelosi smirked, “In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic. It’s so pathetic.”

The backlash over her “crumbs” remarks was so severe, including from people within her own party , that Pelosi was eventually forced to clarify and concede that “certainly we are thankful whenever workers get bonuses.”

Of course, Pelosi’s 2018 comments were themselves an interesting contrast to what Pelosi said just a few years earlier in 2011, when a Democrat occupied the White House. Then, remarking on an overwhelming $40-per-paycheck reduction in the payroll tax, she called the amount a “victory for the American people” and an amount that “will make a difference.”

It seems that, to Nancy Pelosi, the most important determining factor in whether an amount of money is large/significant/helpful or not is whether Democrats can claim credit for having given it to people or not.

