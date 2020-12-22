https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/navarro-update-possible-illegal-votes-michigan-top-379000/

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who privately compiled a comprehensive report backing the claim by President Trump’s campaign of election “theft by a thousand cuts,” has released an update, insisting that a full review is required of 2020 election misbehavior.

He posted a video Monday on Vimeo explaining that additional data and documents from Michigan could flip the election in the state from victory for Joe Biden to another term for President Trump, the Washington Examiner reported.

“I’ve concluded that the number of possible illegal votes in the state of Michigan tops 379,000 ballots, more than twice the alleged victory margin of Joe Biden,” Navarro said.

Biden won Michigan and its 16 Electoral College votes by about 150,000 votes.

TRENDING: Poll: Nearly half of registered voters believe election was fraudulent

The number of possible illegal ballots in the state was missing in the 36-page report he released last week, titled “The Immaculate Deception: Six Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities.” He concluded that at least 100,000 ballots in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin could be illegal and, if ruled ineligible, would give the victory to Trump

He charged that Democrats carried out a “coordinated strategy to effectively stack the election deck against the Trump-Pence ticket.”

His report found “outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, Equal Protection Clause violations, voting machine irregularities and significant statistical anomalies” in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin on Election Day.

See the video:

Will election officials allow a full probe of the 2020 election take place? 33% (2 Votes) 67% (4 Votes)

I just uploaded “Michigan Update to The Immaculate Deception” to #Vimeo: https://t.co/4RSlMTOOi3 — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) December 22, 2020

He said it’s been confirmed there were 9,500 Michigan votes by dead voters and another 2,000 voters were more than 100 years old but not listed as centenarians in the state.

Further, Wayne County had 174,000 absentee ballots with no individual voter registration numbers, making them illegal.

The state also had a middle-of-the-night Biden ballot dump, he said

At midnight, Trump was ahead by 290,000 votes, but between midnight and dawn, there was a ballot surge of 200,000 votes for Biden, with only 10,000 for the president.

He said an investigation is needed.

The Examiner noted Navarro’s conclusions clash with claims from state and local officials that there may have been problems due to clerical errors but not vote fraud.

Trump’s legal team and Republican allies, meanwhile, have been unable to convince courts to hear the evidence.

Navarro’s said it’s “absolutely critical” that a full investigation be done into the six factors of voting irregularities in the battleground states, because it “may well be the greatest political scandal in U.S. presidential history.”

His report said “the weight of evidence and patterns of irregularities uncovered in this report are such that it is irresponsible for anyone – especially the mainstream media – to claim that there is ‘no evidence’ of fraud or irregularities.”

Read Navarro’s report:

Navarro Report by Natalie Winters

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

