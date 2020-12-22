http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/h-QH-kuuK0Y/

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the United States Naval and Air Force academies will move their scheduled matchup on October 2, 2021, to September 11, 2021.

CBS will televise the game.

“This is an appropriate move for our country to have our Service Academies play on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in celebration of our armed forces,” Air Force Athletic Director Nathan Pine said in a statement. “The game will be a fitting way to showcase the amazing future leaders of character from both academies on national television on this solemn anniversary. I would like to thank everyone involved for their cooperation and willingness to help make this a reality.”

Naval Academy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk also voiced his support for rescheduling the game.

“We will use this nationally televised opportunity to reflect on the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation,” Gladchuk said. “Two Service Academies coming together to display our strength of unity and our determination to forever persevere.”

The September 11, 2021 game will be the earliest Navy and Air Force have played each other.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

