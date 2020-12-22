https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/nearly-40-voters-think-trump-should-keep-pushing-investigations-voter-fraud?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly 40% of registered voters believe that President Trump should continue to press for investigations into allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Among those surveyed, 39% believe the president should “keep pressing for investigation of potential election fraud” in last month’s election, while 53% believe he should “concede the election at this time.”

A further 8% were unsure.

Allegations of major voter fraud — particularly mail-in ballot fraud — have shadowed the November election results, even following major media outlets declaring Joe Biden the victor of the race and the Electoral College certifying his victory.

