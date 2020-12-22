https://www.theepochtimes.com/newsom-designates-california-secretary-of-state-for-kamala-harris-senate-seat_3629175.html

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Dec. 22 named California Secretary of State Alex Padilla for the U.S. Senate seat belonging to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). “I am humbled and honored to serve as California’s next United States Senator. Thank you, [Gov. Newsom], for entrusting me with the role of defending the dream for the people of California,” Padilla wrote on Twitter. Harris has not given up her Senate seat. She was on the Senate floor the day before and voted in favor of the omnibus stimulus spending bill. Harris would vacate the seat if the disputed election is resolved in favor of her and former Vice President Joe Biden. “His appointment will make history. But the [Alex Padilla] I know is far more interested in changing history—especially for the working men and women of our state and country,” Newsom wrote on Twitter. “I can think of no one better to represent …

