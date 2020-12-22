https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531299-newsom-picks-padilla-for-california-senate-seat

California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomCalifornia governor reentering quarantine Birx traveled over Thanksgiving weekend after warning Americans to limit celebrations to household California appeals court order allowing strip clubs to remain open during pandemic MORE (D) will appoint California Secretary of State Alex Padilla (D) to fill a U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisPat Robertson says Trump lives in ‘alternate reality’ and Biden will be president Harris stumps for Georgia Senate candidates: ‘2020 ain’t over till Jan. 5’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Congress set to fund the government, pass COVID-19 relief package MORE (D), Newsom’s office said Tuesday.

Padilla, 47, will be the first Latino to represent California in the Senate. He had been seen as the front-runner for the post, given his statewide profile and close relationship with Newsom.

“The son of Mexican immigrants — a cook and house cleaner — Alex Padilla worked his way from humble beginnings to the halls of MIT, the Los Angeles City Council and the State Senate, and has become a national defender of voting rights as California’s Secretary of State. Now, he will serve in the halls of our nation’s Capitol as California’s next United States Senator,” Newsom said in a statement announcing the decision.

Padilla said he was “honored and humbled” by the appointment.

In a video released by Newsom’s office, Padilla teared up when Newsom asked him to go to Washington.

“Can you imagine what Mom would be thinking now as I ask you if you want to be the next U.S. Senator of the United States from the great state of California?” Newsom asked.

“Are you serious?” Padilla said, becoming visibly emotional.

“This is the ask, man,” Newsom said.

Pressure had been growing on Newsom even before Harris and President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote MORE won the White House in November. Outside groups mounted furious campaigns to lobby for their favored candidates.

Hispanic organizations pushed for Padilla to represent a state that has a larger Hispanic population than any other ethnic group. A group of prominent Black women lobbied Newsom to replace Harris, one of the few women of color in the Senate, with another Black woman, either Reps. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeGlobal Gag Rule is just the tip of the iceberg: Why Repealing the Helms Amendment matters Pressley urges Newsom to appoint a Black woman to Harris’s seat Biden appointments give Newsom chance to reshape California politics MORE (D) or Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassAOC v. Pelosi: Round 12? Pressley urges Newsom to appoint a Black woman to Harris’s seat Lobbying world MORE (D).

Some wanted Newsom to pick a caretaker to hold the seat — potentially former Gov. Jerry Brown (D) — until 2022, when Harris’s term expires. That would give the crowded field of ambitious Democrats the once-in-a-career chance to win a seat that automatically vaults someone to the top of the national conversation.

But Padilla, who was an aide to Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinFormer California employee accused of cheating pandemic benefit system of 0K Senators urge IRS to provide late filing and payment relief amid pandemic Recommendation to rename San Francisco school named after Lincoln stirs national debate MORE (D-Calif.) and is a longtime ally of Newsom’s, always had the inside edge.

Feinstein praised Padilla shortly after Newsom’s announcement.

“Crucially, Alex is someone who understands the many challenges that Californians are facing, and I believe he is very well-suited to fight for them for years to come. I also believe Alex brings a critically important voice to the Senate as the first Latino senator from California,” she said in a statement.

Padilla went to work for Feinstein after graduating with a mechanical engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He served on the Los Angeles City Council before winning a seat in the state Senate. In 2014, he won his first of two statewide elections as secretary of State.

He will now have two years to make his mark in the Senate before seeking reelection to a full term. Earlier on Tuesday, Padilla’s allies filed paperwork to begin raising money for a campaign committee.

Jordain Carney contributed. Updated at 2:09 p.m.

