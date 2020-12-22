https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/pakistan-place-worry-lindsey-graham-defends-sending-millions-dollars-pakistan-americans-suffer-video/

They hate us.

Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday morning defended sending millions of dollars to Pakistan for “gender programs” as Americans suffer.

Congress Monday night passed a $2.3 trillion Covid relief/Omnibus bill.

Lawmakers didn’t even read the bill before casting their votes.

The package included $1.4 trillion to fund the government and $900 billion in Coronavirus relief.

Americans are only getting $600 after suffering for months due to authoritarian lockdown orders but Congress made sure to send billions of dollars overseas to foreign countries.

The stimulus bill allotted at least $25 million dollars to Pakistan for “gender programs.”

Lindsey Graham said Pakistan is a place he worries about because the women there can’t open up checking accounts without their husbands.

Lindsey Graham defends sending millions of your taxpayer dollars to Pakistan because women can’t open up bank accounts without their husbands’ signatures. He also says he’s trying to make life better for women in Pakistan because “life is pretty tough” pic.twitter.com/Qw8miEqvkU — Eduardo Neret (@eduneret) December 22, 2020

President Trump on Tuesday night blasted Congress for sending billions of dollars overseas, demanded they send him a new Covid relief bill and demanded $2,000 payments to Americans.

Following President Trump’s blistering, historic speech, Lindsey Graham doubled down on his defense of the wasteful stimulus bill.

Relief is on the way as soon as the bill becomes law. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 23, 2020

