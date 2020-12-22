https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/pakistan-place-worry-lindsey-graham-defends-sending-millions-dollars-pakistan-americans-suffer-video/

They hate us.

Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday morning defended sending millions of dollars to Pakistan for “gender programs” as Americans suffer.

Congress Monday night passed a $2.3 trillion Covid relief/Omnibus bill.

Lawmakers didn’t even read the bill before casting their votes.

The package included $1.4 trillion to fund the government and $900 billion in Coronavirus relief.

Americans are only getting $600 after suffering for months due to authoritarian lockdown orders but Congress made sure to send billions of dollars overseas to foreign countries.

The stimulus bill allotted at least $25 million dollars to Pakistan for “gender programs.”

Lindsey Graham said Pakistan is a place he worries about because the women there can’t open up checking accounts without their husbands.

WATCH:

President Trump on Tuesday night blasted Congress for sending billions of dollars overseas, demanded they send him a new Covid relief bill and demanded $2,000 payments to Americans.

Following President Trump’s blistering, historic speech, Lindsey Graham doubled down on his defense of the wasteful stimulus bill.

