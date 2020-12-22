https://noqreport.com/2020/12/22/pamela-popper-the-covid-19-test-is-not-a-test-and-the-vaccine-doesnt-protect-you/

Pamela Popper is fighting to Make Americans Free Again by exposing the fraud being peddled by the Democrats and Establishment Politicians. Pamela has spent her entire career helping to educate people on understanding the healthcare system to be able to take control of their own lives. Now that we find ourselves within this COVID-19 madness, that is even more important with so many conflicting reports about face masks and vaccines.

For being the supposed “Party of Science,” The Democrats sure seem to ignore… science! Pamela explains the actual science between face masks, COVID-19 tests and the vaccines. The one thing that Pamela reminds everyone is that doctors aren’t getting their information from scientific studies and medical experts. The majority of the information that they have is coming from pharmaceutical companies and the mainstream media, especially when it comes to COVID-19. This is why it’s so important for us to take responsibility for our own healthcare and not simply blindly accept what doctors are saying. Question everything and get the actual answers.

One thing that may surprise you is that COVID-19 tests are not actually tests. The are breaking the rules of science and medicine by acting as if these tests are accurate. A huge percentage of the positive test results are false positives. The laboratory practices in reading the tests are compromised, as is the techniques being used when taking the sample. Pamela breaks this all down in detail.

One of the other concerns is in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine. She read the actual report on the Pfizer COVID-19 which clearly states that this isn’t going to actually accomplish anything. Think about it, they are telling us that it won’t stop us from getting COVID-19, and it also won’t stop us from sharing it with others. So what’s the point… wouldn’t that mean the vaccine doesn’t work?

Pamela has started an organization called Making Americans Free Again, where she’s taking steps to open our country back up through lawsuits, activism and education. For more information on how to get involved, please visit her website!

