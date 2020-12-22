https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/pathetic-6-gop-senators-voted-democrats-stimulus-bill/

Chuck Schumer must be so proud of Mitch McConnell.

Despite billions of pork, only 6 GOP Senators voted against Democrats’ stimulus bill.

The vote was 92-6.

Here they are:

TRENDING: “President Trump Is Preparing to Fight Back Against Mounting Evidence of Voter Fraud” – BREAKING: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump’s Fight for Justice

Senators who voted against the COVID relief package (92-6 vote): Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

Rand Paul of Kentucky

Rick Scott of Florida

Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

Mike Lee of Utah

Ted Cruz of Texas. — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 22, 2020

This COVID bill is attached to a larger $2.3 Trillion dollar government spending bill:

IT’S OFFICIAL: Senate clears $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief/omnibus package. Massive bill now goes to Trump for his signature. The 5,593 bill has ~$900b in COVID relief, breaking 8-month stalemate.@sarahnferris @MZanona @AndrewDesiderio: https://t.co/C9z02UtqLF — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 22, 2020

As Gateway Pundit reported earlier:

Once piece from the bill not reported earlier is that Venezuela makes out in this bill as well in the amount of $33 million:

Oh and $33 mil to the communists in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/LfC1IcYXWI — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 21, 2020

So the regime who was involved in the development of the voting machines used steal elections in their country for two decades and in the US this year are given money by the Democrats? What an outrage.

The bill is 5,500 pages long and full of money for everyone but the people the Democrats have punished for attempting to run their own businesses.

My God – just vote no — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 21, 2020

Here is more on the millions for Sudan – of course to Democrats this makes sense being in there – where the hell is all this money going to?

This was a disgrace. The Democrats and their allies keep getting more and more outrageous, anti-American, communist and crazy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

