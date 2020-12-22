https://thehill.com/homenews/news/531389-pelosi-responds-to-trump-lets-push-for-2k-checks-this-week

House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote Dictionary.com weighs in as #LetThemEatCake trends over relief bill MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday night responded to President Trump Donald TrumpMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ MORE‘s call for an increase in stimulus funds following Congress’s passage of the COVID-19 relief package this week, saying she’s ready to push for the $2,000 checks the president requested.

“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks,” Pelosi tweeted, placing the blame on GOP lawmakers. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

Earlier Tuesday, Pelosi touted Democrats’ work on getting direct stimulus payments included in the relief bill despite pushback from Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also have in the legislation direct payments, which were not in the Republican bill, to America’s working families,” she said.

Both sides initially claimed victory for the passage of the long-awaited relief bill, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerMcConnell vows to hold votes on Biden’s Cabinet picks Spending bill aims to reduce emissions, spur energy development Schumer: New York getting B in coronavirus relief funding MORE (D-N.Y.) both taking credit.

Schumer expressed his approval over the final bill, despite it lacking the $160 billion in new state and local aid Democrats were previously pushing to be included, among other things.

Following Pelosi’s tweet Tuesday night, Schumer appeared to call on Trump to pass the bill as it stands currently, suggesting Congress could pass further relief funds in a subsequent aid package.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need,” he wrote on Twitter, noting that the Democrats spent “months” trying to get $2,000 stimulus checks included.

He implored Trump to prevent further delay and provide Americans with relief as soon as possible.

Congress passed a $2.3 trillion package to provide long-delayed coronavirus relief and fund the government through October on Monday. Congress voted 92-6 in favor of its passage. President Trump has until Dec. 28 to sign it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

