https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2020/12/21/pennsylvania-man-charged-with-voter-fraud-for-casting-ballot-for-trump-under-dead-mothers-name/
About The Author
Related Posts
Fox News’ Bret Baier: Decision Desk ‘Estimated Democrats Would Add 5 Seats to Their Majority–That Did Not Occur’
November 12, 2020
Tucker Addresses Mini Feud With Sidney Powell
November 21, 2020
WATCH: Highlights from Michigan Hearing on Election Fraud
December 1, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy