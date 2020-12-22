https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pelosi-speaker-poll-mcconnell/2020/12/22/id/1002665

Just 31% of registered voters believe Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should serve again as Speaker of the House, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Fifty-six percent believe Pelosi should not be elected as speaker when the new Congress is seated in January.

Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:

53% of Democrats say Pelosi should stay on, compared to 33% who say she should not.

9% of Republicans favor Pelosi remaining as speaker, while 83% do not.

22% of independents believe Pelosi should stay on as speaker, compared to 59% who do not.

37% of all those polled had a favorable opinion of Pelosi, while 52% viewed her unfavorably.

26% viewed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. favorably, compared to 52% who had an unfavorable opinion of him.

“Over half of registered voters — 52% — hold unfavorable views of both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” said Kyle Dropp, president at Morning Consult. “Each hopes to remain in charge of their respective chambers next year when leadership elections formally take place, but will have to contend with diminished majorities in the new Congress — at best — following the 2020 election.”

The poll, conducted Dec. 18-20, surveyed 1,995 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

