The Democrats’ theft of the 2020 election is obvious to everyone.

Numerous reports of election fraud have fallen on deaf ears at the FBI and DOJ.

FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General Bill Barr have done nothing.

Meanwhile, they continue to persecute Julian Assange, who exposed Hillary’s misdeeds to the world.

Tell us: Who is the greater danger to the American people?

A man like Julian Assange, who exposed Deep State secrets?

Or Chris Wray, who won’t investigate election fraud?

Or Bill Barr, who lets the Deep State get away with anything they want?

Tell us in this poll:

Who is the greater danger?

