So who is Halie Soifer? According to her Twitter bio, she was a senior policy adviser in the Obama administration, served as national security adviser for Kamala Harris, and is CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America. She also seems bothered that President Trump on Tuesday named Richard Grenell to the Holocaust Memorial Council, because as ambassador to Germany, he “emboldened actual neo-Nazis.”

Today, Trump appointed Richard Grenell to the Holocaust Memorial Council. As US Amb to Germany, Grenell sought to “empower” far-right parties & anti-establishment conservatives in Europe. Others have been unqualified, but he’s emboldened actual neo-Nazis.https://t.co/ipqZzvZVzt — Halie Soifer (@HalieSoifer) December 22, 2020

Bite it Halie — Master Kraken 🇺🇸🍿🔥 (@shaynadsg) December 23, 2020

Sounds like slander to me. — We the People (@AndreaOglesby) December 23, 2020

Epic — The Nobleman (@noblemanpodcast) December 23, 2020

Oh this ratio is fixin to be legendary — Hail to the Thief. 在集中营同志见 (@Rogz96) December 23, 2020

You need to be sued. — Marie (@_Candace_M) December 23, 2020

Indoctrinated clueless smear merchant for $200 Alex.

What is Halie Sofier? — michael rubinstein (@michaelrubinst7) December 23, 2020

Fake news to the 10th power. — Bill Peterson (@Bukas_Na_Lang) December 23, 2020

Because the BBC has such a marvelous history of objective reporting when it comes to Jews & Israel. When the BBC labels people far-right, it’s more likely that they aren’t. Besides, Nazism is a left wing ideology. — Josh Wilk (@JoshWilk) December 23, 2020

Crack is whack, girl. — Voracious Warrior Mode Engaged (@MarthaW19860146) December 23, 2020

Just lie. It’s what you do — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 23, 2020

This reads like machine written collection of garbage — Sean Lee (@SeanLee59970284) December 23, 2020

Having known Ric for over two decades, I would like to think I have some credibility here. My #NeverTrump credentials are the best in the business. I also vehemently opposed @RichardGrenell as ODNI. The notion Ric would in any way support anything anti-Israel is preposterous. — Mark Groombridge (@MarkGroombridge) December 23, 2020

Richard Grenell helped get Nazi war criminals deported back to Germany to face justice for their evil: https://t.co/pQd7MP0zzj https://t.co/K2KM8O2G1g — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 22, 2020

The tweeter is full of unconscionable malice, and her respondents are completely clueless – reacting to spoon-fed propaganda, not a single FACT. — Cher Somerton 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CSomerton) December 23, 2020

This is a disgraceful slander of a man who throughout his career has been a consistent and courageous advocate for Jews and Israel. Delete and apologize, Halie. This is beneath contempt. https://t.co/R0gbunDWcy — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 23, 2020

Believe them when they tell you who they are. They are beneath contempt. — MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) December 23, 2020

I had to read both tweets twice. Is she out of her mind? He’s one of Israel’s biggest supporters. — (((TheRemoteZombieHasEatenaVeal))) (@Shwarmaonthesp1) December 23, 2020

Richard has defended Israel passionately going way back to his UN days. Always. She has gone crazy, Trump literally drove her insane — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) December 23, 2020

…she is a Democrat Party smear tool…member of the Obama faction… — T. Doniphon (@PhilMyman) December 23, 2020

Hello @HalieSoifer, this is @RichardGrenell at Auschwitz in May 2019, leading the first-ever U.S. delegation to the March of the Living, photo taken by me. You should retract at the very least, and apologize if you’re inclined to help and not just abuse the Holocaust for politics https://t.co/GKRgljGb5q pic.twitter.com/xGtEWXcdJu — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) December 23, 2020

The guy got an actual Nazi deported. I don’t expect more from Halie at this point, but her enablers really should show some compassion to the Jewish community she is constantly giving black eyes. The rest of us have to live with the damage she does. pic.twitter.com/kFgzEWDmny — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 23, 2020

Congratulations Ric.

