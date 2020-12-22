https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/22/president-trump-appoints-richard-grenell-who-emboldened-actual-neo-nazis-to-holocaust-memorial-council/

So who is Halie Soifer? According to her Twitter bio, she was a senior policy adviser in the Obama administration, served as national security adviser for Kamala Harris, and is CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America. She also seems bothered that President Trump on Tuesday named Richard Grenell to the Holocaust Memorial Council, because as ambassador to Germany, he “emboldened actual neo-Nazis.”

Congratulations Ric.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...