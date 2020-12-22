https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/22/president-trump-asks-congress-to-amend-spending-bill-increase-ridiculously-low-600-relief-payments-to-2000/

President Trump has just put out a video asking for Congress to come back and amend its COVID relief and omnibus spending bill, increasing individual relief payouts to $2,000 from $600.

