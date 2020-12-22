https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-gives-update-fight-democrat-voter-fraud-statement-white-house-video/

President Trump on Tuesday night gave an update on his fight against Democrat voter fraud in a statement from the White House.

“The truth is we won the election by a landslide. We won it big,” Trump said. “By midnight [on Election night] we had a commanding lead in the swing states… these numbers were impossible for Joe Biden to overcome and the Democrats knew it.”

President Trump broke down the Democrat voter fraud in all key swing states including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

Democrat operatives deployed every dirty trick in the book to steal the 2020 election including:

Ballot stuffing

Dominion machines switching votes from Trump to Biden

No signature verification on absentee ballots

Kicking out GOP poll observers

Counterfeit ballots with machine stamped bubbles for Joe Biden

Putting Trump ballots in Biden trays

Transporting hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots across state lines

Dead people and illegal aliens voting

Unexplained ballot dumps and massive spikes for Joe Biden in the dead of the night

President Trump assured the American people that he is still fighting for justice.

“We cannot allow a completely fraudulent election to stand,” Trump said as he concluded his statement.

WATCH:

