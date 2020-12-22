https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-issues-stark-warning-iran-following-rocket-attack?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump issued a sharp warning to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday following a Sunday rocket attack in Iraq’s Green Zone.

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq,” the president tweeted. “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a Sunday press statement attributed the attack to “Iran-backed militias.”

In a Wednesday statement a U.S. Central Command spokesperson said that the attack was likely carried out by an Iran-backed group. There were no Americans harmed by the attack.

“The Dec. 20, 2020 rocket attack on the green zone in Iraq was almost certainly conducted by an Iranian-backed Rogue Militia Group,” the spokesperson said in the statement. The statement said that although there were “no U.S. injuries or casualties, the attack did damage buildings in the U.S. Embassy compound, and was clearly NOT intended to avoid casualties.”

