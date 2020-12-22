https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-says-special-counsel-should-scrutinize-2020?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump is calling for a Special Counsel to scrutinize the 2020 presidential election, which he says was tainted by fraud.

“After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY,” the president tweeted on Wednesday evening. “This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined!”

Trump’s tweet came as Bill Barr departs from his service as attorney general—Wednesday was Barr’s final day at the Department of Justice.

“If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate, I would name one, but I haven’t, and I’m not going to,” Barr said on Monday, according to reports.

The president has not conceded to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

