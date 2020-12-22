https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-signs-order-giving-durham-authority-present-classified-information-grand-jury-investigating-crossfire-hurricane/

John Durham

A ray of hope?

The White House announced on Tuesday that President Trump signed an order on December 18 giving US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham the authority to present classified information to a grand jury investigating Crossfire Hurricane.

Under previous DOJ rules and regulations the Attorney General needed consent from the specific classifying agency which allowed Deep Staters in the CIA to stonewall release of documents.

TRENDING: “President Trump Is Preparing to Fight Back Against Mounting Evidence of Voter Fraud” – BREAKING: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump’s Fight for Justice

As TGP previously reported, Attorney General Bill Barr appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as a Special Counsel in October tasked with investigating the Crossfire Hurricane investigation targeting the Trump campaign and administration.

Barr said Durham’s probe has narrowed to the conduct of the FBI. Durham was initially appointed by Barr in 2019 to investigate the Russia collusion hoax investigation and so far has only produced one guilty plea: former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith who pled guilty last August to one felony count of making a false statement over altering a government email in the Carter Page investigation.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

For years the DOJ and FBI resisted the release of the “electronic communication” used to launch the scam investigation because it revealed the entire spying operation was a scam.

The “electronic communication” that launched Crossfire Hurricane was written by Peter Strzok and obtained by Judicial Watch as the result of a FOIA lawsuit.

The document was declassified and released with redactions.

The EC reveals Peter Strzok opened Crossfire Hurricane based on third-hand information that the Russian government “had been seeking prominent members of the Donald Trump campaign in which to engage to prepare for potential post-election relations should Trump be elected U.S. President.”

The White House announced today that Trump signed an order on Dec. 18 giving John Durham the authority to present classified information to a grand jury investigating the Russian collusion hoax. Previous DOJ regulations required the consent of the specific classifying agency. pic.twitter.com/VvqxKChb7B — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

