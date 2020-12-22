https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/profs-face-firing-ripping-funding-social-justice-activities-public-college/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — An ongoing investigation at California’s Bakersfield College could result in the firing of two history professors who are active in a faculty organization that promotes freedom of thought.

Matthew Garrett and Erin Miller are accused of making defamatory statements about two other professors related to the funding of “social justice” initiatives.

The “administrative determination” report by Christopher Hine, general counsel with the Kern Community College District, found that Garrett and Miller “engaged in unprofessional conduct” at a Sept. 12, 2019 event.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

