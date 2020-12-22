https://www.dailywire.com/news/protestors-storm-oregon-state-capitol-over-covid-19-restrictions-clash-with-police

The Oregon State Police declared an unlawful assembly at the Capitol in Salem on Monday morning after several protestors opposing COVID-19 restrictions stormed the statehouse, including some who demanded that Democratic Gov. Kate Brown be apprehended.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB), “police officers donned gas masks as they squared off with protesters, some of whom carried firearms and bear spray, and many of whom were not wearing masks.” The outlet reported, “a growing number of protesters pushed their way through the Capitol doors chanting, ‘let us in’ and ‘arrest Kate Brown.’”

This maybe does without saying but: not seeing a lot of masks on the people screaming in these officers’ faces. pic.twitter.com/DPfPlwNECE — Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) December 21, 2020

The building was closed to the public due to the pandemic as lawmakers took part in a special legislative session inside. Although part of the mob gained entry, they were contained to the vestibule, reports said. About 100 protesters entered the lobby, according to The Daily Beast.

Two far right demonstrators cling to the door for dear life while a cop maces the absolute shit out of them Then someone maces back Shit is very, very spicy as the cops retreat and leave the door wide open pic.twitter.com/lYRpmh2qdm — Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 22, 2020

“We will be examining the footage around the doors,” House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said after the melee. “Someone let in unauthorized personnel. That’s serious.”

Images from the scene showed several people kicking a door on the building’s west side. Troopers said they broke the glass but did not enter through that opening.

Anti-lockdown protestors break door of Capitol building pic.twitter.com/UW06w6T127 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) December 21, 2020

The Oregonian reported that the assembly was part of a “nonpermitted flash mob” endorsed by Patriot Prayer, which the outlet described as a “right-wing group.” Hundreds of protesters had descended on the Capitol to express their displeasure with strict statewide orders promoted as coronavirus mitigation strategies. Still, lawmakers went on to approve four bills, which included an $800 million relief package, extended an eviction moratorium, and a provision legalizing cocktails-to-go to help struggling restaurants and bars.

State troopers reportedly said officers had been sprayed with “some kind of chemical agent.”

As the Oregonian reported, four protestors were arrested, but none remained in jail on Tuesday morning, according to the inmate roster, and:

Two people who remained in the vestibule despite warnings from law enforcement – Ronald Vanvlack, 75, and Jerry Dyerson, 53 – were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to the Oregon State Police. Another demonstrator, 41-year-old Ryan Lyles, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of mace and being a felon in possession of body armor, troopers said. … Jeremiah Pruitt, 35, was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Troopers were also trying to find 40-year-old Jeremy Roberts, who authorities said tried to access the Capitol through the west door and was involved in an attack on two reporters.

I got surrounded/ shoved a couple times by the guy in the far left corner with the black mask on today. @SalemReporter pic.twitter.com/QwXlx7IpYd — Saphara Harrell (@daisysaphara) December 21, 2020

A journalist with the Salem Reporter said she was shoved multiple times by one of the demonstrators.

The Statesman Journal quoted protester David Klaus, who reportedly said the action had “accomplished two very important things.”

“We put the fear of God in the citizens of our state,” he said. “They know we’re not messing around anymore.”

“Number two: We shamed the traitorous law enforcement officers that kept us out of our house,” Klaus added. “They made their choice today – what happens next is on them.”

