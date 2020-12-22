https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/pyscho-pelosi-trump-plan-pull-hair-little-hands-feet/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has serious psychological issues with President Trump. She loses her cool and childishly acts out in settings like the State of the Union address and White House meetings where decorum dictates responsible behavior from the person second in line to the presidency.

Pelosi’s latest example of her pathological hatred of Trump is reported by Politico in an article on how the COVID stimulus deal finally came together this past weekend.

TRENDING: “President Trump Is Preparing to Fight Back Against Mounting Evidence of Voter Fraud” – BREAKING: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump’s Fight for Justice

Trump has refrained from directly negotiating with Pelosi, instead having Treasury Secretary Mnuchin deal with the Speaker. That has not softened Pelosi’s psycho-hatred of Trump, as Politico notes in her comments to Democrats during the negotiations on Trump’s potential last day in office January 20:

“I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone,” Pelosi told her leadership team as they strategized this weekend. “I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet.”

Trump has reportedly not spoken to Pelosi in over a year. During that time Pelosi led a bogus impeachment against Trump and repeatedly sabotaged COVID relief stimulus bill negotiations for political advantage, hurting millions of Americans so she could hurt Trump.

A Morning Consult-Politico poll released Tuesday shows the American people are tired of Pelosi’s act, with 56 percent of voters saying she should be replaced as Speaker and only 31 percent saying she should keep her job. Democrats support keeping Pelosi as speaker, 53 to 33 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

