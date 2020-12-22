https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/racist-image-colleges-official-instagram-sparks-outcry-employee-canned/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — An employee at South Carolina’s small, private Wofford College has been let go due to a “racist” image posted to the school’s official basketball Instagram account last week.

The image — of a black Wofford player holding two fried chicken legs in hand with the caption “FRIED” on top — apparently was intended as a reference to Coastal Carolina University’s mascot, a rooster known as the chanticleer. Wofford had defeated CCU the day before.

Despite the intention of dunking, so to speak, on a state rival, the Wofford administration quickly apologized for the racist connotations associated with the image.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

