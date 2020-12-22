https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531217-relief-bills-passage-sets-off-scramble-to-declare-victory-assign-blame

The passage of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package after more than seven months of negotiations and recriminations has President TrumpDonald TrumpMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ MORE and congressional leaders racing to declare victory and blame political opponents for the long delay.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerMcConnell vows to hold votes on Biden’s Cabinet picks Spending bill aims to reduce emissions, spur energy development Schumer: New York getting B in coronavirus relief funding MORE (D-N.Y.) are both touting the bill as a win, despite neither getting their top priorities in the final measure, and pointing the finger at the other side for not striking a deal earlier.

The legislation passed by Congress late Monday night is in many ways similar to the $1.1 trillion HEALS Act that the White House and Senate Republicans introduced in July, though it doesn’t include the liability protections for businesses that McConnell had made a top priority.

Schumer on Monday praised the package, which lacks the $160 billion in new state and local aid previously sought by Democrats, and took shots at McConnell and Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) while doing so.

“Thankfully, the agreement we reached contains neither the Leader’s corporate immunity provision nor Sen. Toomey’s last-minute provision to handicap the Fed’s authority to stabilize the economy in a crisis,” he said referring to language requested by the Pennsylvania Republican to unwind the Federal Reserve’s new credit lending facilities set up by the CARES Act in March.

Toomey, however, claimed victory for the bill’s inclusion of a provision clarifying the Fed’s authority. He said the deal achieved his four goals: sweep out $429 billion in unused CARES Act funds allocated for Fed lending and repurpose the money; shut down the four lending facilities; forbid the reopening of those facilities; and ban future iterations of the program.

“I’m very, very pleased with that,” he said Sunday after lawmakers struck a deal.

Meanwhile, moderate Republicans and Democrats who put together a $908 billion compromise at the start of the month argued that their proposal sparked the eventual breakthrough in the months-long negotiations.

“Our consensus bill was the foundation of this final package and we applaud Congressional leadership for finishing what we started,” Sens. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Congress slogs toward COVID-19 relief, omnibus deal Sen. Alexander plays Christmas carols in Senate office building MORE (D-W.Va.), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal Congress clinches sweeping deal on coronavirus relief, government funding Coronavirus relief deal hinges on talks over Fed lending powers MORE (R-Maine), Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerThe Hill’s Morning Report – At long last, Congress reaches COVID-19 relief deal Senators, experts confident Russia behind cyberattack despite Trump skepticism Sunday shows – COVID-19 relief, cyberattack dominate MORE (D-Va.), Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyHillicon Valley: Barr says Russia appears to be behind massive hack | billion for broadband in end-of-year package | Apple to close California stores The Hill’s Morning Report – At long last, Congress reaches COVID-19 relief deal Senators, experts confident Russia behind cyberattack despite Trump skepticism MORE (R-Utah) and several others said in a joint statement.

Trump on Monday took a break from his regular tweeting disputing the results of the election to claim credit for the stimulus checks in the relief package.

“‘The President was responsible for those direct payments to Americans in the Covid-19 Relief Bill,’ @kilmeade @foxandfriends,” the president tweeted, citing Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote Dictionary.com weighs in as #LetThemEatCake trends over relief bill MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday said Democrats, not Trump, deserve credit for the stimulus payments.

“We also have in the legislation direct payments, which were not in the Republican bill – to America’s working families,” she said.

Pelosi also touted inclusion of the Water Resources Development Act, legislation Congress usually passes every several years, in the final deal, calling it “a big jobs bill.”

McConnell on Monday emphasized that the agreement reached over the weekend is close to what the White House and Senate Republicans offered Democratic leaders back in July.

“In July, we proposed to send about $1 trillion to priorities including a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program, direct checks for households, and funding for health care providers, testing, and K-12 schools,” he said. “Democrats said no. They said they’d block anything short of their multitrillion-dollar left-wing wish list.”

Republicans argue the deal they reached with Democrats was on the table for much of the year. They say Democrats delayed the process by first insisting on a $3.4 trillion package — far more expensive than GOP lawmakers would accept.

Democrats say that while they believe more relief is needed, they have no choice but to accept a smaller package because of what they describe as McConnell’s stubbornness. They say a smaller relief bill is acceptable partly because they know President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote MORE will push for more aid once he takes office next month.

Democrats said they had to act now because extended unemployment benefits and aid for workers who don’t ordinarily qualify, such as gig workers, was set to expire later this month.

“Look, people are in desperate need, and at the end of the month they’re going to fall off a lot of cliffs like the end of the unemployment insurance. We think it’s a good stopgap measure, a bridge to get us to the Biden administration,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenOvernight Defense: US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian defense system | Veterans groups, top Democrats call for Wilkie’s resignation | Gingrich, other Trump loyalists named to Pentagon board On The Money: COVID-19 relief picks up steam as McConnell, Pelosi hold talks | Slowing job growth raises fears of double-dip recession | Biden officially announces Brian Deese as top economic adviser GOP blocks effort to make payroll tax deferral optional for federal workers MORE (D-Md.).

Both sides are blaming each other for the delay in reaching a deal.

“For months, Senate Republicans have consistently supported a targeted rescue package, under $1 trillion, focused on the same kinds of policies that we have settled on today,” McConnell said Sunday on the Senate floor. “The progress of this past week could have happened in July or in August or in September or in October.”

Schumer on Monday tweeted: “Sen. McConnell seems to have forgotten that for months he put the Senate on pause while Democrats were fighting for action.”

Schumer also took to the Senate floor Monday to push back on McConnell’s claims.

“The Republican leader’s accusation that the blame for this bill’s delay lies totally on one side is just ridiculous. It’s Alice in Wonderland thinking. It defies all the facts as to what we have seen,” the New York senator said.

“His comparison — between the agreement we’re voting on today and the most recent Republican offer — is absurd. The two bills are nothing alike, and I’ve had to point out several times,” he added.

Instead of making reference to the $1.1 trillion HEALS Act, which Republicans unveiled in July and included $1,200 direct stimulus checks, Schumer compared the new package to the slimmed-down $500 billion relief package Senate Republicans floated after the election.

Schumer noted that McConnell’s proposal on Dec. 1 had no money for stimulus checks and no enhanced unemployment benefits other than an extension of expiring benefits through Jan. 31.

He also highlighted other differences, such as funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“This bill has $13 billion in SNAP, the Republican leader’s bill: zero. This bill has $25 billion in rental assistance, the Republican leader’s bill: zero. This bill has $45 billion in transportation for both airlines and mass transit — and buses and airports and highways. What does the Republican leader’s bill have? Zero.”

Republicans argue that Schumer is ignoring the proposal they made with the White House in July and that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven MnuchinCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote Senate Democrat says cyberattack on Treasury ‘appears to be significant’ MORE made in October.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynCongress to pass seven-day stopgap to buy time for COVID-19 funding deal Struggling movie theaters, entertainment venues to get B in federal aid Congress races to clinch coronavirus deal as shutdown looms MORE (R-Texas) said the new package “bears a remarkable resemblance to what we offered previously,” referring to the HEALS Act.

“We were able to stop some of the spending on state and local that would have benefited states and local jurisdictions that have not been responsible,” he said.

Cornyn noted that Mnuchin offered Pelosi a $1.8 trillion relief proposal before the election, a spending target much closer to the $2.2 trillion updated Heroes Act that House Democrats passed in October.

He said Democrats “turned it down and now they’re accepting half of that.”

The Texas senator noted the new agreement repurposes more than $500 billion in unspent federal funds, keeping the cost down, which was a top GOP priority.

Schumer has seized on the stimulus checks, calling them a major Democratic win, even though Trump insisted they be included in the CARES Act from March, with renewed support from the White House and Senate Republicans in July.

“We’re fighting hard for stimulus checks in this COVID-relief bill. And we believe we’ll get them. The American people need and deserve them. #StimulusChecksNOW,” Schumer tweeted last week.

Schumer also touted the inclusion of energy tax credits — focusing on renewables and efficiency — and authorization of $35 billion in research and development money for the Department of Energy to modernize its innovation programs.

“I am proud that this bill secured significant wins when it comes to combating climate change, including the first ever agreement to phase down hydrofluorocarbons,” he said.

