The exodus out of California is real. People are fleeing the state in droves for greener pastures in Arizona, Texas and other low tax states.

For years, many people were willing to put up with the high taxes in California but the COVID lockdowns, combined with Governor Gavin Newsom’s policies, are driving people away.

For the first time, the population is shrinking so much that they may lose some representation.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Californians flee state in numbers so great it is projected to lose House seat and electoral vote for first time An exodus sparked by high taxes, coronavirus lockdowns, and regulations has driven California’s population growth rate to a record low, which is projected to cost the state a seat in Congress and an electoral vote. “This is a real sea change in California, which used to be this state of pretty robust population growth,” said Hans Johnson, a demographer at the Public Policy Institute of California, regarding the net migration loss, which has now occurred three years in a row. “It hasn’t been for some time now. But it’s now gotten to the point where the state is essentially not growing population-wise at all.” According to a population estimate this week, 135,600 more people fled the Golden State than moved there, which marks only the 12th time since 1900 that the state saw a net migration loss. It is the third-largest drop recorded. Johnson added that the population decrease could cause the state to lose a seat in Congress as well as an Electoral College vote for the first time. The state did not gain any seats following the 2010 census, which was also a first.

Gavin Newsom has been a terrible governor. This is proof.

California is driving people away in droves. The absurdly high taxes and government intervention into every aspect of people’s lives is turning people away. And in 2022, it’s probably going to cost them a House seat and an Electoral College vote. https://t.co/KbfESNS5JA — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) December 19, 2020

Big news out of Silicon Valley that hasn’t been officially reported yet…as far as I can tell…the California exodus continues…looks like Oracle is leaving California for Austin, Texas. It comes from an internal announcement. Apparently they just finished a HQ building there — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) December 11, 2020

Just arrived in Washington, DC. There are significantly more businesses open in DC than in California. @GavinNewsom is ruining California’s economy and even the left is getting angry. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 13, 2020

Is there any wonder why Gavin Newsom is facing a recall effort?

