(CNS News) — Commenting on how the mass media treated President Donald Trump for the last four years, evangelical leader Franklin Graham said the press was wrong about “Russia collusion,” wrong about the Mueller investigation, and wrong about the impeachment. In all, Trump has been “maligned, falsely accused, and attacked on every front since before the election in 2016,” said Graham.

In a Dec. 19 post on Facebook, Rev. Graham wrote, “In 2016 Donald J. Trump told the American people that the government was spying on him. The media said that he was paranoid. The Obama administration and the Democrats said that this was an absolute lie and that Donald Trump was not fit to be president, only for us to find out later that the U.S. government did spy on Donald Trump, and what he had said was in fact true.”

“Then we spent the next two years with the President under investigation for collusion with the Russians,” said Graham. “The President said there was no collusion, but night after night, the media and the Democrats said there was collusion.”

“After an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, it turned out to be false,” said Graham, “there was no collusion. President Trump was right again.”

“Then the Democrats impeached him over a phone call,” said the reverend. “The President has been maligned, falsely accused, and attacked on every front since before the election in 2016.”

“When President Trump says that this election has been rigged or stolen, I tend to believe him,” he added. “He has a track record of being right.”

“Pray for President Trump, pray for Joe Biden, and pray for our nation,” said Rev. Graham, “that we will get through this, and for God’s will [to] be done.”

