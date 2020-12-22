https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ric-grenell-ambassador-espionage-meddling/2020/12/22/id/1002798

The Chinese consulate in San Francisco should be the target of investigations and scrutiny because of concerning ties to Democrats in that city, according to former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell on Newsmax TV.

“Democrats in California, in San Francisco in particular, have been hoodwinked by Chinese spies and those in the consulate who are trying to leverage the relationship,” Grenell told Tuesday’s “Spicer & Co.” “So, we’ve got to get to the bottom of this.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are all from the area and potentially compromised by Chinese intelligence and operatives, according to Grenell.

“What do all three of these individuals have in common — who have been pushing the Beijing line? They’re all from San Francisco,” Grenell told host Sean Spicer.

“It’s a scandal; it’s a crisis,” he added.

Also, according to Grenell, Democrats are either not reading the classified intelligence reports they have access to, or are willfully ignoring it.

“Because no one can read what’s been happening and not be concerned,” Grenell said.

Grenell noted a reliance on the Chinese supply chain for personal protective equipment during the global coronavirus pandemic has helped China leverage governors and state and local officials desperate for PPE.

“This has really put the United States at the mercy of the Chinese,” Grenell said.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

