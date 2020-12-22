https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/rigged-election-trump-calls-massive-ballot-dumps-swing-states/

President Trump knows he won the election.

THE DEMOCRATS DUMPED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF BALLOTS IN THE SWING STATES LATE IN THE EVENING. IT WAS A RIGGED ELECTION!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2020

The fraud was massive.

Thousands of votes were dumped in swing states overnight.

Democrats used “Drop and Roll” to steal the election:

In Pennsylvania, President Trump led by nearly 700,000 votes on election night.

Democrats dumped hundreds of thousands of votes to steal the state from the Trump Campaign.

In testimony before the Pennsylvania State Legislature, there was this exchange:

Rudy Giuliani: “Of the 600K votes added during curious ‘spikes’ in PA, how many went to Biden?”

Witness: “I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand.”

Rudy Giuliani: “And how much for Trump?”

Witness: “I think it was a little over 3,200.”

The crowd erupted in gasps and laughter.

Watch the video:

.@RudyGiuliani: Of the 600K votes added during curious “spikes” in PA, how many went to Biden? Witness: “I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand.” “And how much for Trump? Witness: “I think it was a little over 3,200.” *crowd erupts in gasps, laughter* pic.twitter.com/jV3BOI3qY2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 25, 2020

Rigged election!

