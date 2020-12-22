https://newsthud.com/unbreaking-senate-passes-5600-page-bill-overwhelmingly/

The Senate has now passed the 2.3 trillion 5,600 page bill, which included COVID relief and an Omnibus spending bill that will take us to September:

#Breaking @Fox5DC: The U.S. Senate has now joined the House tonight in passing the $900 Billion Covid-19 economic stimulus bill 91-7. The legislation now heads to The White House where President Trump is expected to sign it. pic.twitter.com/BnOZ8jnHCq — Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) December 22, 2020

BREAKING: The Senate just passed another major bipartisan, COVID-19 relief package. The American people can rest assured that more help is on the way, immediately. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 22, 2020

Only 7 people against the bill in the Senate and no one read it, because they weren’t given a chance to read it.

Ain’t that swell.

