https://newsthud.com/unbreaking-senate-passes-5600-page-bill-overwhelmingly/

The Senate has now passed the 2.3 trillion 5,600 page bill, which included COVID relief and an Omnibus spending bill that will take us to September:

Only 7 people against the bill in the Senate and no one read it, because they weren’t given a chance to read it.

Ain’t that swell.

Share this:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...