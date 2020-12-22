http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/28zHEoxnqNY/

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

Hollywood celebrities are doing much of the heavy lifting to raise money for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The latest effort is a Broadway-themed fundraiser featuring Rob Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Matthew Broderick, and Rosie Perez.

Actor Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody — who have become social media sensations with their folksy brand of online activism — are also set too participate.

The virtual fundraiser, set for December 27, is a partnership with the ubiquitous Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight group, which is dedicated to combatting “voter suppression” in Georgia and beyond.

“Everyone knows how important it is that we elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. With your support, we can FLIP the Senate,” the official invitation reads. The fundraiser is taking the form of the popular Broadway phenomenon Celebrity Autobiography — a recurring series where celebrities perform live readings of other celebrities’ memoirs.

The biggest donors will have access to a post-performance conversation with Stacey Abrams and cast members.

Other stars set to participate include John Leguizamo, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Cecily Strong, and Veep‘s Tony Hale.

Celebrity fundraisers are bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars to help Georgia Democrats. A recent Elf reunion raised more than $402,000, while a similar cast reunion of HBO’s Veep brought in more than $640,000 earlier this month.

