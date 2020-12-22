https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/22/sen-rand-paul-releases-his-2020-festivus-report-about-paying-to-run-lizards-on-treadmills-and-more/

As Twitchy reported Monday, Americans were getting $600 each from the coronavirus stimulus bill while no less than $10 million was going to “gender programs” in Pakistan. Sen. Lindsey Graham defended those programs, telling Fox News Tuesday morning that he’s trying to make life better for women there.

Speaking of government waste, Sen. Rand Paul posted a righteous Festivus rant last Christmas, and he’s back to do it again with his 2020 Festivus Report.

Tis’ the season for the 2020 Festivus Report…..totaling over $54 billion in government waste. https://t.co/BU1CjiZdgS pic.twitter.com/5W2pOvPLUw — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 22, 2020

According to @RandPaul‘s annual wasteful gov’t spending report, taxpayers are still paying to run lizards on treadmills (at a cost of $1.6 million) I thought that was exposed years ago but maybe that was shrimp on treadmills. https://t.co/5Gtdt7pteV — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) December 22, 2020

I’ll make lizards run on treadmills for half the cost. — Brian Almon 🇺🇸 (@brianalmon) December 22, 2020

I’m really starting to think some of these people are seriously off in the head. How can this even be possible? — Cathy Sheridan (@CathySheri) December 22, 2020

Among Paul’s Festivus Top 10:

NIH paid to find out if hot tubbing can lower stress

NIH paid researchers to develop methods to stop grown adults from binge-watching television

NSF ran lizards on a treadmill

NIH paid researchers to interview San Franciscans about how they use edible cannabis

DOD lost more than 100 drones over Afghanistan

Researchers also used federal funds from grants worth $1,327,781.72 to see if you’ll eat ground-up bugs.

But why did the researchers think this research was necessary? The researchers believed “the current pressures on global food security, including climate change … have ignited a search for more environmentally sustainable protein sources.” Got to find a protein substitute when the Green New Deal environmentalists kill all the farting cows! … That’s right, the participants did not know when they were eating crickets. Therefore, the question of “will people knowingly eat cricket powder?” remains unanswered, despite that being a fundamental question underlying the worth of the study as a whole. If people can eat crickets, that doesn’t answer the question of whether they will choose to or not.

Thank you for voting No. — Lissa (@LissaGirlOnFire) December 22, 2020

The good news is $54 billion doesn’t sound like that much money any more. — Mark N Jackson 🅰 (@Mark_N_Jackson) December 22, 2020

OK, I had to laugh at this one, but seriously WTF? Walked lizards on a treadmill (NSF) ………………… $1,557,083.00 — Pat Fucile (@Honeydog101) December 23, 2020

Is it normal to be atomically pissed off by page 10? This is my first time celebrating Festivus with @RandPaul — John Leachman (@leachmanjohn) December 22, 2020

If this relief bill is signed, your next year’s report will be INSANE. — ChiYankee (@ChiYankee1) December 23, 2020

$54 BILLION wasted …you get $600. — Dance revolutionist. (@dash_kensington) December 22, 2020

And add the most recent spending fiasco to it as well… for all that waste, you’d think they’d “waste” some on the people that live in the USA 😞 The Government can’t even waste money correctly 🤦‍♂️ — seriousjester (@seriousjester1) December 22, 2020

The entire report can be found here.

