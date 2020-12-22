https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/22/setting-expectations-joe-biden-assures-us-our-darkest-days-with-covid-are-still-ahead-of-us/

We’ve said it before, but one thing Democrats, the media, and the rest of the swamp just could not abide was President Trump’s optimism. How dare he get excited about a drug trial that was showing results around the world? And look how many times he was “fact-checked” over his claim that there would be a vaccine by the end of the year. They couldn’t even accept his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” without tracing it back to the Nazis.

Joe Biden started setting expectations for his presidency during the debates when he said we’re all headed into a “dark winter.” And even though there are a couple of COVID-19 vaccines (he just got his Monday), he said Tuesday that our darkest days with COVID are ahead of us.

Biden: Our darkest days with COVID are ahead of us, not behind us — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 22, 2020

Then… why did he need to be president? https://t.co/Fi8HQz56fZ — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 22, 2020

Good thing he saved that one for after the election 🤔 https://t.co/2hWGp4RrBp — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) December 22, 2020

Is this his plan to turn it around? https://t.co/xgRcKecnND — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 22, 2020

Millions of people voted for Biden because he said he had a COVID plan. He does not: https://t.co/0h5ZzVnzNI — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) December 22, 2020

His plan was to convince everyone — everyone — to wear a mask for just another 100 days.

I feel better already https://t.co/nmhNgeYYQg — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) December 22, 2020

What evidence is there that this is likely to be the case? https://t.co/Q37EdPGqeA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 22, 2020

Obama: Hope and Change!

Trump: Make America Great Again!

Biden: Our Darkest Days are Ahead. https://t.co/kwxDQwVLAQ — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 22, 2020

So the vaccines, mask mandates & lockdowns won’t work? Very cool https://t.co/EG1cDFYDKL — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 22, 2020

He literally just got the vaccine yesterday. What is wrong with him? https://t.co/VA3hZ3zwmA — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) December 22, 2020

Didn’t he get briefed that we’re already vaccinating people against this cold with a 99% survival rate? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 22, 2020

Ummm, does he know what shot he got yesterday!? — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) December 22, 2020

Is this before or after “2 weeks to slow the spread”? — asetofrules (@sparky53530917) December 22, 2020

“Operation Dark Winter?” — Ariel (@ariastros) December 22, 2020

DARK WINTER IS HERE https://t.co/fIE53BbTyj — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) December 22, 2020

This is called “setting expectations” https://t.co/qpCIgeLCBF — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 22, 2020

The left won’t be happy until they’ve convinced you that you’re desperate for them to control every aspect of your life. https://t.co/rItXJO5eWa — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) December 22, 2020

I’ll take “How to Condition the Public for a Nationwide Lockdown” for 200, Alex. https://t.co/gzuRPUFh3p — Andrew Johnson (@ConcourseYard) December 22, 2020

This is only true for doomsdayers who insist on perpetuating chaos for political benefit. https://t.co/FJQYMdW6nb — Fiery but mostly peaceful Mike (@mearmstrong77) December 22, 2020

Translation: I spent all year blaming Trump but I am going to show you tyranny and bonus the media is going to cover for me because I am a democrat and they are too. https://t.co/iu6Qb2n6t0 — Bradley Endsor (@burkeansmithite) December 22, 2020

“Lol I’m gonna make shit so much worse.” -Joe Biden https://t.co/mVqj9J4SOa — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 22, 2020

Weird.

I thought he knew the secret to defeating the virus and was going to tell us once he got elected and started the Great Healing. https://t.co/ZKkGMBCNdr — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 22, 2020

I thought Biden was going to “shut down the virus”. https://t.co/o1fl8FcRhD — Tommy Heslin (@realtommyheslin) December 22, 2020

So much for the “dawning of a new day of hope for America” as promised by Pelosi et al just a few weeks ago. https://t.co/DPwBMLJkBS — EricaSteussie (@ericasteussie) December 22, 2020

Some people’s appetite for fear is relentless. They aren’t helping. — Rob Oto (@oto_rob) December 22, 2020

False. But even if it were arguable – which it’s not – who wants a president that speaks this way. No one. Every single day a vaccine is given – the death rate will start to drop. https://t.co/dYeoDd4YWJ — Nash (@nashvegas__) December 22, 2020

We have 2 vaccines & Joe promised to “end it” if elected. Sounds like a home run. — Paul Morelli (@PaulOPinion) December 22, 2020

He’s so inspirational. — Brad Crockett (@pizzapimp812) December 22, 2020

Operation Dark Winter is a go.

Related:

Hope and change: Joe Biden warns that we’re headed into a ‘dark winter’ https://t.co/xgOp1SFKq5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

