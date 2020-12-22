https://www.dailywire.com/news/shameful-ilhan-omar-takes-apparent-shot-at-aoc-over-covid-19-vaccine

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took a shot Sunday evening at politicians who have cut the line, so to speak, in getting the Trump-backed vaccine against COVID-19 before it has been adequately distributed to frontline workers and the elderly.

Seemingly among the politicians in Omar’s crosshairs was fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who broadcast her vaccine shot on Instagram just a day earlier. At 31 years old and in seemingly good health, Ocasio-Cortez is not in a high-risk category.

“Serious question. Is seemingly our entire top political leadership getting the vaccine ahead of others because of their age or their importance?” posed liberal politico Anand Giridharadas.

“It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful,” blasted Omar. “We are not more important then [sic] frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday.”

“Which is why I won’t take it,” she declared. “People who need it most, should get it. Full stop.”

Omar’s fiery response came just minutes after Ocasio-Cortez replied to the same tweet from Giridharadas, in which she defended herself for receiving the vaccine.

“The actual answer to your question lies in the National Security Council, which is where that decision was made in compliance with Presidential Policy Directive-40. That policy was put in place in 2016 and established certain requirements for continuity of governance,” she posted in a two-tweet thread. “If it was within indiv power to ‘give’ the vaccine to someone else, I would! But according to these protocols, there’s a chance it could have just been stored.”

“There’s also a real risk in this age of misinfo (misinformation) of how it would be weaponized if leaders refused to take it en masse,” she added.

“Among the long list of high-profile Congress members that have taken the vaccine include Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, and Mitt Romney, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Business Insider noted.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was similarly displeased with the COVID-19 vaccine line-jumping by healthy members of Congress. But unlike Omar, Paul called out Ocasio-Cortez by name.

“I was asked about getting vaccinated with others in Congress: It is inappropriate for me – who has already gotten the virus/has immunity – to get in front of elderly/healthcare workers,” he wrote Monday via Twitter. “Same goes for AOC or any young healthy person. They should be among last, not first.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she will not be getting the vaccine until “our seniors” have and likewise encouraged all other members of Congress who are healthy and under 65 to wait.

“Heartless, arrogant, unelected CDC bureaucrats have decided that the lives of elderly Americans don’t count. They’re recommending 100 million ‘essential workers’ (i.e. healthy people working at liquor stores or phone companies) can get the vaccine before our grandparents,” argued Gabbard. “This is immoral and bad health policy. I had planned to get the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can. I urge my colleagues who are under 65 and healthy to join me.”

