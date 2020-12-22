https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shes-hysterical-right-now-georgia-college-student-jail-sentence-reduced-for-covid-violation/
About The Author
Related Posts
Breaking — Dominion exec Eric Coomer sues Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Michelle Malkin, and Gateway Pundit…
December 23, 2020
The answer is yes…
November 5, 2020
12,000 outstanding mail-ins in Georgia; Trump leads by 600…
November 6, 2020
Mark Levin screams at Obama…
November 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy