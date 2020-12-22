https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/shocking-bodycam-footage-police-responding-altercation-georgia-democrat-senate-candidate-raphael-warnock-wife-released-video/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusively obtained shocking bodycam footage of police responding to an altercation between Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock and his now ex-wife.

The Georgia twin senate runoff is two weeks away and the public is just now seeing this bodycam footage from March of this year.

Warnock’s wife is seen making an emotional plea to police officers, “I would like to file a report.”

Warnock’s wife accused her estranged husband of running over her foot during a heated argument while he was trying to leave with their young children in the back seat.

TRENDING: “President Trump Is Preparing to Fight Back Against Mounting Evidence of Voter Fraud” – BREAKING: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump’s Fight for Justice

“This man is running for United States senate and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” Warnock’s wife said. “I work at the mayor’s office and this is a big problem. I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation. I’ve tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time and today he crossed the line.”

She added, “He’s a great actor. He’s phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

WATCH:

Tucker airs bodycam footage of police responding to the altercation earlier this year between Raphael Warnock and his now ex-wife when the Georgia Senate candidate allegedly ran over her foot during a heated argument. pic.twitter.com/Sj0JjHVI1U — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 23, 2020

Raphael Warnock is a dangerous Marxist who actually celebrated Fidel Castro and welcomed him in his church.

Fidel Castro got a standing ovation at Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City in 1995 where Warnock was a youth pastor.

WATCH:

Please do not RT this video of Fidel Castro getting a standing ovation at Raphael Warnock’s church pic.twitter.com/fz5vUpt2QC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 9, 2020

In 2002 Warnock was arrested for obstructing an investigation of a child abuse case at a summer church camp. The charges against Warnock were ultimately dropped.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

