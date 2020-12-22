https://www.theblaze.com/news/sidney-powell-says-white-house-officials-have-blocked-her-from-speaking-to-trump

Attorney Sidney Powell says White House officials have barred her from speaking to President Donald Trump, claiming the president’s “own people are misleading and undermining him.”

What are the details?

Powell told The Washington Examiner that her access to Trump has been cut off since Friday, when the president reportedly floated the idea of appointing her to serve as a special counsel to investigate voter fraud — which was an idea shot down by some of his advisers.

“I haven’t met or spoken with the President since Friday night,” Powell told the Examiner. “The President knows this election was stolen but he is not getting the support he, the Constitution, and the Republic deserve. His own people are misleading and undermining him while protecting their own careers and agendas.”

She added:

“I haven’t spoken with the DNI on these issues at all. My efforts to educate [Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani] on demonstrable foreign interference in the election including multiple CISA and FBI findings have been met with irrational hostility. I have been blocked by White House counsel and others from seeing or speaking to the President since I raised the public formal findings and even more evidence of the foreign interference from IRAN and CHINA in this election.”

Powell became nationally recognized due to her defense of Trump’s former national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, and her profile has been raised following the election with her filing of several unsuccessful “Kraken” lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud.

What did the Trump campaign say?

More than a month ago, the Trump campaign publicly distanced itself from Powell, after she alleged during a campaign news conference that voting machines were manipulated nationwide to flip the election for President-elect Joe Biden as part of a widespread conspiracy involving foreign powers.

Giuliani reiterated Monday on Newsmax:

“Let me say definitively: Sidney Powell is not part of our legal team. She hasn’t been for five weeks. She is not a special counsel for the president. She does not speak for the president, nor does she speak for the administration. She speaks for herself. And she’s a fine woman, a fine lawyer, but whatever she is talking about, it’s her own opinions. I’m not responsible for them, the president isn’t, nor is anybody else on our legal team.”

On Tuesday, longtime Republican adviser and strategist Karl Rove blasted Powell, telling Fox News, “Ms. Powell has peddled theories that have little basis in fact.”

He picked apart several witnesses that Powell has presented in court for “Kraken” lawsuits.

“What she has done to sort of throw mud on the president through her antics is unbelievable,” Rove said. “The president has been so ill-served by this crowd, and she’s chief among them.”

