https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/22/sit-this-one-out-eric-swalwell-polled-his-followers-on-treason-and-helloooo-backfire/

Rep. Eric Swalwell is polling his followers if they think Republican congressmen following the constitutional process to debate the acceptance of electors on January 6 is an act of treason or not:

That’s right. The guy who was caught with a literal spy is asking about treason:

Maybe sit this one out?

Frame this tweet and put it on a wall:

And when will Rep. Swalwell answer questions on this?

Because “hypothetically,” this might become an issue for someone on the House Intelligence Committee:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...