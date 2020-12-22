https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-slams-the-adoption-of-critical-race-theory-in-the-military

Tucker Carlson took to his weeknight talk show on Monday to slam the introduction of critical race theory and social justice politics in the military.

“No nation can remain unified for long if people are encouraged to think of themselves as members of competing ethnic groups first and citizens second,” Carlson said. “Countries need a reason to hang together, unity doesn’t happen by accident. The fixation on race that has seized our leadership class guarantees disunity. Permanent disunity.”

Describing critical race theory as “the woke brain virus,” Carlson warns that the ideology, which flatly rejects meritocracy, is beginning to “infect” the US military.

Proponents of critical race theory do not believe in free will, and rather believe that people are entirely products of their interactions with competing power structures within their environment. For the critical race theorist, success is nothing more than a product of power structures working out in one’s favour. As a result, they do not believe in the concept of merit, as any success is really just a product of privilege outside of the control of whosoever achieves success.

Carlson, who described the military as “the last remaining meritocracy” in the United States, suggests it would be a “disaster” for the military to adopt such an outlook.

Carlson then turns his attention to Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, who recently signed a memo entitled “Actions to Improve Racial and Ethnic Diversity and Inclusion in the U.S. Military,” which directs the Pentagon to accept a number of recommendations from the Pentagon’s Diversity and Inclusion Board.

“You could imagine what those policies are. Strict affirmative action, hiring and promoting by appearance, the elimination of objective standards,” Carlson says.

Among the recommendations proposed by the Diversity and Inclusion Board which Carlson refers to includes the removal of “aptitude test barriers that adversely impact diversity,” and the promotion of “diverse pools of qualified candidates for nominative positions.”

According to Carlson, such policies would replace merit in the military with a system where identity is what matters most, despite the US military having a “very long history of treating everyone with respect and dignity because it was a meritocracy, and a meritocracy is designed to treat people with respect and dignity. It treats them on the basis of how they behave, not on the basis of how they look.”

“This summer, the US military’s so-called ‘Operation Inclusion’ instructed soldiers that the phrase ‘make America great again’ was a form of ‘socially unacceptable covert white supremacy.’ A presidential campaign slogan was white supremacy, according to the army,” Carlson complained. “Now according to the army’s ‘Equity and Inclusion Agency,’ and yes they have one, the phrase ‘all lives matter,’ ‘American exceptionalism,’ and the celebration of Columbus Day are ‘racist.'”

It is unclear how such policies would make the US military a more effective military force.