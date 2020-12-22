https://www.theepochtimes.com/south-carolina-governor-tests-positive-for-ccp-virus_3629439.html

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tested positive for the CCP virus, just days after his wife received a positive diagnosis, his office said in a statement Tuesday.

McMaster, 73, was notified Monday evening after a “routine testing due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus.” The Republican governor is “experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue” while his wife, Peggy, is asymptomatic, McMaster’s office said. It is unknown when and how they contracted the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

The governor will continue to work remotely from the governor’s mansion and he and his wife will isolate together for the next 10 days. McMaster will receive the monoclonal antibody treatment starting Tuesday, his office said.

“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC)’s physicians said “there is no way to pinpoint precisely when or how” McMasters contracted the virus, according to the statement.

